PRAIRIE DU CHIEN—Joseph F. Novey, age 94, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. GABRIEL’S CHURCH OF THE HOLY FAMILY PARISH. The Rev. James Weighner is officiating, with burial in the Calvary Cemetery both in Prairie du Chien. Military honors will be accorded by the Prairie du Chien Honor Guard. Friends may call on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the GARRITY FUNERAL HOME in Prairie du Chien, where there will be a wake scripture at 6:30 p.m.