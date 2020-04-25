Notbohm, Agnes

MADISON - Agnes Notbohm, 102, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020, in Madison. Agnes was born Oct. 16, 1917, in Superior, Wis., the third daughter of six children of John and Mary Ciesielski. Her childhood in Milwaukee with her four sisters and one brother was a happy one, even during the Depression. Her joy throughout her life was music and she had a beautiful soprano voice. As a small child, her uncle in Superior would reward her with small change for singing. She studied at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. While working as a waitress in Eugene's Seafood Restaurant in downtown Milwaukee, the owner heard Agnes sing and thereafter she became a singer for the restaurant. A favorite musical memory for her was the chance to dance and sing onstage with bandleader Lawrence Welk during his show in Milwaukee.

In the summer of 1942, Agnes and her sisters and friends went on a trip to Berry Lake. Her future husband, Herbert Notbohm, was also on a trip that weekend with the Oconomowoc Legion Band, staying at Berry Lake. The young men played their instruments in a rowboat on the lake and the women came outside and waved to them on the pier. One thing led to another and Herb and Agnes were united in marriage on June 29, 1946. They raised two sons together in Oconomowoc and she assisted Herb while he owned and worked at Notbohm Funeral Home and Furniture Store. Throughout her life, Agnes sang at funerals and weddings. She lit up a room with her voice and lively personality, often spontaneously breaking into song at gatherings. In fact, she delighted us all when she sang at her 102nd birthday at Capitol Lakes Health Center. She will be fondly remembered for her warmth, kindness and generous spirit by all who knew her. We are especially grateful for the extraordinary care she received at Capitol Lakes.