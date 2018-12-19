Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Ralph Mason North IV, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 15, 2018, in Madison. Mason was born July 9, 1955, in Montclair, N.J.

He is survived by his sisters, Meg (David) Schnabl and Lauren Montclair; his long time life partner, Donna Storley; nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews; as well as other relatives and very good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph M. North III and Helen A. North.

Mason graduated from the University of Oshkosh with a degree in Philosophy, and retired after a long career with the University of Wisconsin system. Mason loved fishing, gardening, photography, reading, antique collecting and all things Grateful Dead. Services and burial will be private.

