MADISON—Phil M. Norsetter, age 59, of Madison, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on March 4, 1960, in Madison, the son of Marlow and Susanne (Kneebone) Norsetter. Phil was a 1978 graduate of Madison West High School. He married Sandra Olund on Sept. 16, 1986, in Madison.
Phil was a member of Carpenters Union No. 314. He retired from Overhead Door after many years of hard work with the company. Phil enjoyed hunting whitetail deer, fishing for bass, lighting up the grill, and his 2013 Dodge Ram. He dedicated countless hours helping coach his son’s hockey teams and carried through the same passion for his grandson’s youth baseball team. Phil enjoyed the company of his late dog, Lucy, and loved spending time with his family and friends.
Phil is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sandi; sons, Philipp (Laury) Norsetter, Kyle (Amber) Norsetter and Ryan Norsetter; daughter, Nicole Norsetter; grandchildren, Jordyn, Robert, Savannah, Oliver, Fern and Harper; brother, Jeffery (Jennifer) Norsetter; sister, Kellee Norsetter; mothers-in-law and father-in-law; many brothers and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents; and father-in-law.
A celebration of his life will be held at VFW POST NO. 1318, 133 E. Lakeside St., on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all the staff at St. Mary’s MICU.
Phil, Dad, Papa, you will always be loved and missed by all the hearts you have touched throughout your very short time here with us. Love you, always. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
