REEDSBURG—Eleanor A. “Ellie” Normington, age 91, died on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at the FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH in Reedsburg, with the Rev. Joseph Corbin officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg.
