Norman F. Nobbs

Dec. 10, 1938 - June 17, 2023

HANCOCK - Norman Frederick Nobbs of Hancock, WI passed away Saturday June 17, 2023 surrounded by his daughters. He was born December 10, 1938 to William Frederick and Marie Florence (Thrun) Nobbs in Madison.

He was united in marriage to Marie Ellen Uphoff on June 23, 1962. She preceded him in death on April 7, 2023. Together they raised three daughters and farmed near Wyocena, WI.

Norman is survived by his daughters: Ellen (Joe) Pulver, Wyocena, Deb (Jim) Bacon, Hancock and Sally (Mike) Darr, Ft Wayne, IN; his grandchildren: Kirie (Dustin) Friedrichs, Rio, Emily Bacon, Holmen, Alex Bacon, Hancock, Morgan Darr, Green Bay, Kaitlyn Darr, Ft. Worth, TX, Jeremy (Jess Dorn) Pulver, Bonner Springs, KS and Cody Pulver, Montello; his great-grandchildren: Catalina Christopherson, Freya Friedrichs and Cyrus Friedrichs. He is further survived by brothers-in-law: Fred (Debra) Uphoff, Greenville, TX and Robert (Julia) Uphoff, Madison; nieces, nephews and many good friends. In addition to Marie, he was preceeded in death by his parents, a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Kathleen Nobbs.

As he wished, burial will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Stahl Funeral Home of Plainfield is assisting the family with arrangements, www.stahlfuneralhome.com.