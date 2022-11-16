Aug. 7, 1938 – Nov. 12, 2022

MADISON—Norman E. “Norm” Strand, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. He was born on Aug. 7, 1938, in Madison, the son of Jacob and Genieva (Thorpe) Strand. His father, Jacob, immigrated from Norway and Norm was very proud of his Norwegian heritage.

Norm graduated from Madison Central High School and was a life-long resident of Madison. He retired from Madison Metro. Then to occupy his time, he took a merchandising position at Woodman’s restocking sea food until age 82, when his health declined. Norm served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the VFW and American Legion. Norm was an expert cribbage player and was a member of the American Cribbage Association.

Norm also loved Euchre and Sheepshead. He enjoyed watching his beloved Green Bay Packers and participated in many football pools through the years. Norm’s second passion was watching the Milwaukee Brewers and college basketball. Outside of playing cards and watching sports, Norm loved traveling in his motorhome named PA NORM to spend time with his family on camping adventures. He later sold the motorhome and purchased a site at Pride of America to which many more fun memories were had.

Norm was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Genieva. He was the last sibling of six, two brothers, William and Gordon and three sisters, Betty, Shirley and Leila. Norman is survived by his son, Sean (Diana) Strand; daughters, Melanie (Randall) Ross and Valerie (Michael) Winters; five grandsons, Ryan Winters, Tyler Strand, Brady Winters, Cooper (Madison) Strand and Casey (Heather) Ross; granddaughter, Sarah “Princes” (Chris) Riffle; and great-grandchildren, Christopher Riffle and Chloe Riffle.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 12 noon until the start of the service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. A luncheon will follow at the funeral home until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, at 12 noon on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

A special thank you to William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital Staff, Rainbow Hospice and Alden Estates of Jefferson for such great and compassionate care.

Memorials may be gifted in Norm’s name to the Madison VA Hospital to honor other veterans.

