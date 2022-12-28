April 4, 1943—Dec. 21, 2022

POYNETTE—Norman E. Lytle, age 79, of Poynette, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. Mary Hospital in Madison.

Norman was born on April 4, 1943, in Pardeeville, the son of Lyle and Elaine (Cook) Lytle. He married Judi Millard on May 23, 1964, in Portage. In 1969, Norm and Judi moved to Poynette. Norm was a proud Union member and always said he built Madison. He started with Labor Union #464 and spent most of his time with Operating Engineers #139 until retirement. Norm ran the crane all over South Central Wisconsin for Icke Construction and Reynolds Crane Service. He also had Lytle Brothers Repair, where they fixed cars, until the cars were smarter than they were, and then turned to lawn mowers and snow blowers.

He is survived by his wife, Judi; his son, Philip and Cindy Lytle, Poynette; his daughter, Cheryl Lytle and Daniel Terpstra, Poynette; grandson, Riley Lytle and Shelby Wheeler, Mesa, AZ; granddaughter, Emmalou Lytle, Minneapolis, MN; brothers: Brian and Bette Lytle, Wisconsin Dells, WI, and Steve and Dana Lytle, DeForest; sister-in-law, Bonnie Lytle, Poynette; nephew, Lynn Lytle, Jr., Portage; niece, Lisa Lytle, Madison; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, George and Helen Millard; son, Matthew Lytle; grandson, Elway Lytle; and brother, Lynn Lytle, Sr.

Come share your stories at the Celebration of Norm on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Poynette Village Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Norm’s name to your favorite organization or to the family, which will be passed on to local charities.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette, (www.pmmfh.com), is assisting the family.