Norman D. "Chuck" Vick Sr.

Sept. 27, 1934 - Aug. 12, 2023

Norman D. "Chuck" Vick Sr., age 88, of Columbus passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus WI.

He was born on September 27, 1934 in the town of Otsego to Richard and Addie (Stange) Vick. He was drafted into the U. S. Army and served from 1959-1961. He was married to Shirley A. Vick on October 20, 1956 at St John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Doylestown, WI. Norman and his wife Shirley farmed together for many years in the Town of Columbus and raised their four children. Chuck also worked for Monona Masonry for many years as a mason tender and was a member of Laborers Local 464 for 39 years in Madison, WI. Chuck and Eddie Johnson performed a lot of masonry projects around the Madison, Watertown and surrounding areas which talking with Dad had numerous stories behind them.

After his retirement Chuck ran the bean picker for Seneca Foods and never lost his love for farming, with long days and nights. He was mostly asked to open up the fields for the other pickers and of course had stories for those adventures. Chuck also had a passion for fresh fruit, vegetables and would travel for miles to pick them up for his family, friends and neighbors. He went to Bridgeman, Michigan yearly for over 30 years to pick up fresh peaches and blueberries and deliver to family, friends and neighbors. Most of all, Chuck loved having grandchildren and his great-grandchildren around and spoil them with a stop at an ice cream shop. He also had his passion for farm auctions and later in life traveling to Davenport, Iowa and Moline, Illinois for Mecum Gone Farmin' Spring and Fall Tractor Auctions. His passion was fixing up and listening to the engines purr on his Minneapolis Moline, Massy Harris and John Deere Antique tractors.

Survivors include his two sons: Norman "Buckles" (Jean) of Doylestown, Jim (Pam) of Pardeeville; two daughters: Barb Vick and Linda Vick, both of Columbus; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Marilyn Winters of Beaver Dam; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; seven brothers: Wallace, Loren, Arden, Richard, Donald, Warren, Donovan; one sister, Joann Weisinger; grandson, Corey Kehoe and great-granddaughter, Brynlee Brown.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 18, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. at Jensen Funeral & Cremation, Columbus. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 11:00 A.M., with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M., at the funeral home. Rev. Sandra Schieble will officiate. Interment will be at Hampden Cemetery, Town of Hampden with full military honors. We encourage you to share your online condolences with Norman's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com