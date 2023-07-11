Norman Bernard Glotz

April 12, 1928 - June 17, 2023

MADISON - Norman Bernard Glotz (Norm), a beloved husband, brother, and dedicated member of his community, passed away on June 17, 2023, at the age of 95. He was born on April 4, 1928 in Plattsburgh, New York, to Bernard and Ruth Glotz.

Norm was a man of integrity, loyalty, and compassion. He was known for his kind heart, unwavering dedication, and his deep love for his family. Norm was married to the love of his life, Edythmaree "Toddy" Glotz, for over 40 years until her passing in 2012 at age 90. Their marriage was a testament to the power of love and commitment.

In addition to his role as a loving husband, Norm was a cherished brother to his four brothers, Robert (Bob) Glotz, William (Bill) Glotz, Edward (Ed) Glotz and Carl Glotz, and his two sisters, Barbara (Barb) Kohner and Mary Yost. He was a source of support, guidance, and love for his siblings throughout their lives. Norm's two deceased brothers, Bob and Bill will also be remembered.

Norm's dedication to serving his country was evident through his involvement in the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Norm's commitment to his fellow veterans and the VFW community was unwavering, and his contributions will be remembered with gratitude and respect. He held the position of Secretary of Kiwanis Club Madison East Chapter for many years and was an active member for decades.

Beyond his military service, Norm had a genuine passion for life. He possessed a quick wit and had a knack for storytelling that captivated those around him. Norm's warm presence and friendly demeanor made him a cherished friend to many. He will be remembered for his genuine kindness, infectious laughter, and his ability to light up any room. Norm will also be remembered as the "Candy Man" for his passion for handing out and selling candy to the residents of Oakwood Village.

Norm Bernard Glotz leaves behind a legacy of love, sacrifice, service, and strong faith in God. His memory will forever be cherished by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. May he rest in peace, knowing that his impact on others will be remembered for generations to come.

Norm's Service and "Thanksgiving for his Life" will be held at Oakwood Village in the Tree of Life Capel at 5565 Tancho Drive, Madison, WI 53718. Visitation will be from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. on Saturday, July 15th and the service will begin immediately after at 11 A.M.