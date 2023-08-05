Noreda G. Hanni

Aug. 17, 1937 - Aug. 2, 2023

MAYVILLE - Noreda G. Hanni, 85, of Mayville passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.

Noreda was born in Dodge County on August 17, 1937 to Arnold and Mabel (Pahl) Pagel. She attended Horicon schools.

She was married to Roland "Rollie" Hanni on June 21, 1959 in Mayville. Noreda was employed many years with Mayville Metal until her retirement.

Noreda was a member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed cheering them on in their baseball, softball, and hockey games.

Noreda is survived by her children: Karen (Bob) Wendt of Mayville, Tim Hanni of Mayville, Randy (Sherri) Hanni of Mayville, and Connie Hanni of Horicon; her sister, Elaine Birr of Beaver Dam; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roland in 2001; son, Jerome Hanni; sisters: Donna Neitzel and Lois Pagel; brother, Duane Pagel; one granddaughter; and one great-grandson.

A private family funeral service will be held at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville. Interment will take place at St. John Cemetery in Mayville.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.