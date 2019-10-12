WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. - Russell "Russ" Thomas Nordness, age 81, of West Palm Beach, Fla. passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his home. He was born on Jan. 23, 1938, in Madison, Wis., the son of Obert and Esther (Hellingson) Nordness. Russ attended East High School and served in the U.S. Army. He married Delores Whitman, the love of his life, on May 14, 1960, they were married for 51 years. He worked as an Industrial Painter for NEC and was a member of the Church of Christ. He enjoyed trains, putting models together, and listening to music, especially Andre Rieu. He enjoyed traveling and was able to visit places all over the United States. He lived his last 7 years in Florida, enjoying the mild winters. He is survived by daughters, Linda (Nordness) Oser, Kathy (Nordness) Thompson; son-in-law, Tim Thompson; a son, Robert Nordness; brother, Oradell “Inky” Nordness; sister, Genny (Nordness) Castagna; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Esther Whitman; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; sister, Celoris Hinz; four brothers, Eugene Nordness, Gerald Nordness, LaVerne Nordness, and Joe Nordness. He also leaves behind many other family and friends whom he loved very much.
