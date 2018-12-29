Nordness, Robert

DEFOREST / MADISON - Robert Wayne "Bob" Nordness, age 67, passed away on Dec. 25, 2018, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 19, 1951, to the late Francis and Marion (Midthun) Nordness.
Bob worked at Oscar Mayer for 25 years before retiring. Bob was full of stories from his younger years, some of which needed to be verified. He enjoyed playing euchre, and traveling on vacations.
He is survived by his loving partner of 23 years, Char Koehler; his daughters, Laurel Nordness (Peter), Lisa (Jerry) Thur and Karen Nordness; three grandchildren, Kyle (Ashley) Geil, Kayla Thur and Austin Nordness; siblings, Carol (Bob) Bredeson, Keith Nordness (Joyce), Cindy (Matt) Pederson, Cheryl (Stewart) Harris and Fran (Todd) Reynolds; many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at NORWAY GROVE MEMORIAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 820 River Road, DeForest, with the Rev. Stacy Gahlman-Schroeder officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, and again from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Monday at the church. He will be laid to rest at Norway Grove Memorial Lutheran Cemetery.
A special thank you to the nurses and doctors at SSM-Health St. Mary's Hospital 5th Floor Atrium, for all the wonderful and supportive care.