MADISON—Lois M. Nordness age 77, passed away on April 5, 2019, after a three year journey with cancer. She was surrounded by her six children who loved her dearly. Lois was the foundation of the family and also the life of the party. She cherished all the time spent with family and friends. She enjoyed dancing and playing cards with her lady friends.
She is survived by her two brothers, Larry Alt and Paul Alt; her six children, Pam (Shawn) Ulsrud, Linda Zeitner, Jeff (Rhonda) Olson, Lori (Glenn) Fillner, Mark (Amy) Olson, and Kelly Klein. She also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and tons of other family and friends as she touched so many lives. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilma and John Alt; two brothers, Richard Alt and Rodney Alt; and her sister, Joyce Dolson.
A celebration of life for Lois will be held on May 4, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the VFW POST 5737, at 5737 County Road CV in Madison.