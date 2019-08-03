MADISON - Lola Nordlie, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Oregon Manor. A celebration of life will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road, at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

