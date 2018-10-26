Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON / JANESVILLE—The Reverend Father John Ralph Norder, age 78, entered Eternal Life on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at 11 a.m. The Most Reverend Robert C. Morlino, Bishop of Madison, will be the main celebrant with the Reverend Father Richard Leffler, Pastor, Ss. Andrew and Thomas Parish, Tennyson-Potosi, as homilist. Visitation at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH will be held on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the Holy Mass. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville, is assisting with the arrangements. Complete obituary to follow in Sunday Edition of Wisconsin State Journal.

