May 12, 1935 – Nov. 15, 2022

MADISON — Norbert A. Meier, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at BeeHive Homes. He was born on May 12, 1935, in Endingen, Switzerland, to Robert and Frieda Meier. Norbert was a veteran of the army in Switzerland. He married Karen (Hradek) on June 30, 2001.

Norbert completed an apprenticeship in the machinist trade. He worked at Rayovac and Graber, then went on to become a machinist at the University of Wisconsin in the Physics and Chemistry departments. Norbert was a part of the Hubble Telescope team and worked on plasma physics projects. He also spent many years as a volunteer fireman at the Fitchburg Fire Department. Norbert was a champion bowler who also enjoyed fishing, hunting, flying Ultralights, and golfing. He belonged to many clubs including Euchre, Poker, and Swiss Jass card clubs. Norbert performed with the New Glarus Singers and played the alphorn. They performed locally and traveled through the United States and Switzerland.

Norbert is survived by his wife, Karen; sons, Rob (Diane) Meier, Mark and Larry (Lavon) Pavlowich; daughters, Heidi Meier and Joan (Bill) Pavlowich; grandchildren, Joel and Erica Meier, Michael (Therese) and Nicole Yarrow; and great-grandchildren, Roslyn and Leon Yarrow. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores (Pavlowich) Meier; and his parents.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Memorials may be made in Norbert’s memory to Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute.

A special thank you to Norbert’s godson, Dave (Lucy) Neuenschwander for daily visits to Norbert and talking “Swiss” with him and to Dave’s father, Hans, who was Norbert’s longtime best friend. The family would also like to thank BeeHive Homes of Oregon for the excellent care they provided. Norbert had very fond memories of all the neighbors and friends in the Barbara Drive neighborhood. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420