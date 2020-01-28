Nonn, Alfred J. “Al”

MIDDLETON - Alfred J. Nonn, “Al” to all who knew him, was born on Oct. 19, 1922, to Theador and Susan (Faust) Nonn and died on Jan. 25, 2020. He grew up on the family farm just outside of Cross Plains. That farm has always been an important part of his life. On June 7, 1947, Al married Rita Ziegler, and shortly thereafter moved to Middleton, and went to work for Madison Gas and Electric as a lineman along with his brother, Romuald. Work has always been a major part of his life, whether on call for MG&E (he responded to nearly every power outage in his 38 years) or on the family farm where he helped out almost every Saturday and most of his vacation days from MG&E. This continued after his retirement and into his 80s.
Al is survived by four sons, Marv, Mike, Mel, and Marcel, and their wives, Vicki, Jinja, Lori and Betty; nine grandchildren, Kris, Amy, Tracy, Kari, Kristy, Holly, Sara, Kelsey and Jacob; 11 great-grandkids; and his sister, Betty Reible. Those who left us before him were his wife, Rita; his sisters and their husbands, Bernadette (Roman) Boehnen, Rosina (Frank) Zander, Evelyn (Werner) Theis and Lorraine (Wienand) Brabender; and his brothers and their wives, Romuald (Lily) and Jerome (Rosaline). His oldest grandson, Cory, died in 2005. Also remembered are mom’s sisters and brothers, Pauline and Edward Brabender, Alphonse and Elizabeth Ziegler, Paul and Marie Ziegler, Hilda and Roman Schmitz, Ida and Edmund Hensen, Lydia and Eugene Treinen, Emil and Agnes Ziegler, Edna and Anton Maier, and Erna and Norbert Esser.
For 72 years Al was a member of St. Bernard Parish in Middleton as well as the Knights of Columbus. We would like to thank Paul and the staff at Paul’s Neighborhood Bar for getting his day off to a good start for over two decades, Dr. Randall Haas and Dr. Colin Connell for getting him through a number of health episodes, and Mike and Jinja for keeping him going, in his home, for nearly a decade.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, with Father Brian Wilk presiding, and concelebrants Father Bernie Rott and Father Ken Klink. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of Mass on Saturday. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in dad’s name may be made to the family and will be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
