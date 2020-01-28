Nonn, Alfred J. “Al”

MIDDLETON - Alfred J. Nonn, “Al” to all who knew him, was born on Oct. 19, 1922, to Theador and Susan (Faust) Nonn and died on Jan. 25, 2020. He grew up on the family farm just outside of Cross Plains. That farm has always been an important part of his life. On June 7, 1947, Al married Rita Ziegler, and shortly thereafter moved to Middleton, and went to work for Madison Gas and Electric as a lineman along with his brother, Romuald. Work has always been a major part of his life, whether on call for MG&E (he responded to nearly every power outage in his 38 years) or on the family farm where he helped out almost every Saturday and most of his vacation days from MG&E. This continued after his retirement and into his 80s.