Noltemeyer, Alice G.

DE FOREST — Alice G. Noltemeyer, age 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on Oct. 9, 1924, in DeForest, Wis, the daughter of Walter E. and Gertrude (Covell) Dahl. She was united in marriage to LaVerne “Bing” Noltemeyer on Aug. 10, 1946. They were blessed with two children, Philip and Mary.
At Alice’s request, a graveside service will be held at Norway Grove Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Norway Grove Cemetery Association Maintenance Fund.
