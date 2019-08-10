MADISON—Diane Sue (Etmanczyk) Nolte, age 63, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born on Aug. 11, 1955, to Clair Albert and Doris (Proctor) Etmanczyk, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Racine, Wis. She lived in Racine until her family moved to Madison in 1963.
Diane graduated from Queen of Peace grade school. She spent her freshman and sophomore years at Edgewood High School before transferring and graduating from Queen of Apostle High School. Diane followed her passion for occupational therapy to North Dakota State in Wahpeton, earning an associate degree.
While Diane was young, she enjoyed riding and training horses. In her adult years, she continued her education attending disaster relief seminars, emergency response training, as well as volunteering at homeless shelters and church functions regularly. Diane really enjoyed traveling. She would pack her bag at the start of every winter like clockwork and travel to Florida, California, or Mexico for over 25 years. Family was important to Diane. She adored being an Aunt and Great Aunt. She always looked forward to her next family get together whether it was a holiday, birthday, or special event.
Diane is survived by her son, Jason Moronnolte and his family; brother, James (Mary) Etmanczyk; nieces, Laura Etmanczyk Weber and Mara Etmanczyk Branch; and nephews, Christopher Etmanczyk and Matthew (Diana) Etmanczyk
A celebration of Diane’s life will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., Fitchburg, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. A private burial will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
