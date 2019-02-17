LANCASTER - Karen Rose Noll, age 84, of Lancaster, Wis., and formerly of Cassville, departed earthly life on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Morningside Assisted Living. She journeyed peacefully, visiting with her family during her last days. Karen was born on Nov. 18, 1934, to Robert J. and Geraldine M. (Myers) Klauer. She married Robert Arthur Noll on Dec. 29, 1956, and they raised their family in Cassville.
Karen's love for her family was ironclad She was a devoted wife, mother, and true friend to many. Music, song, and reading were her constant companions throughout her life. Karen would derive the greatest joy knowing that her family and friends were living life to the fullest, loving deeply, and giving freely.
Karen is survived her five loving daughters, Gretchen (Sherry Brodeur) Noll, Cheri "Rachel" Jovi, Kathy Pozorski, Joy Blum and Paula Noll; five grandchildren, Amanda (Jason) Stradt, Melissa (David) Lucas, Clare (Bryant Digman) Blum, Ethan Blum and Anthony Pozorski Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Alyssa and Blakely; four siblings, Robert (Bev) Klauer, Rachel Schwebach, Jan Barber and Kim (Linda) Klauer; many nieces and nephews; and numerous friends. In addition to her parents, Karen joins her beloved husband of 51 years, Robert, who passed away on April 13, 2008.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC CHURCH in Cassville, with Father John Meinholz officiating. Burial will be at a later date in St. Charles Cemetery, Cassville. Family and friends may call at the MARTIN SCHWARTZ FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY in Cassville on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Karen Rose Noll Memorial Fund has been established. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory of Cassville is entrusted with her services.
