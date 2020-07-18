Nolen, Twila Marie (Rowe)

Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MIDDLETON — Twila Marie (Rowe) Nolen, age 90, passed away on July 14, 2020. Twila was born on Oct. 27, 1929, in Dodgeville, Wis., to Elmer and Dorothy (Motley) Rowe. Twila will be cremated and privately interred per her request. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.