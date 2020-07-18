Nolen, Twila Marie (Rowe)

MIDDLETON — Twila Marie (Rowe) Nolen, age 90, passed away on July 14, 2020. Twila was born on Oct. 27, 1929, in Dodgeville, Wis., to Elmer and Dorothy (Motley) Rowe. Twila will be cremated and privately interred per her request. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Services
3610 Speedway Road
(608) 238-3434
To plant a tree in memory of Twila Nolen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.