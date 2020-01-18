Nolden, Mary Ellen

Mary Ellen was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to an abundance of children. A priest once said she is a saint twice removed for bringing 14 children into this world. She loved us all and had a great life. We are all blessed to have had her for so many years keeping us all in line. She loved all the time she spent with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids and all the visits from other family and friends. She was very proud of her family, if you asked, she would tell you she had 14 kids, 35 grandchildren, 10 plus great-grandchildren and several other grandchildren, not blood but part of this family all the same. Mom loved baking, gardening, puzzles, and making things out of plastic canvas.