Nolden, Mary Ellen (Keller)

LODI — Mary Ellen Nolden (Keller), age 90, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK’S CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, and again at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s paper. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.