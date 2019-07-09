SUN PRAIRIE—Lorraine “Lorie” V. Nolden, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was born on November 24, 1935 in Decora, Iowa to Andrew and Clara (Skaim) Anderson. She went on to marry Roger E. Nolden on April 6, 1991 in Madison. Lorie was an 8th grade graduate of Freeport School in Decora, IA.
Lorie worked most of her life in the food service industry. She began with Ann’s Café (her Aunt Ann) in Sun Prairie. She then went on to several restaurants and ended with 16 years in the cafeteria at General Casualty in Sun Prairie. She used her talents to treat her family and friends with her cooking, baking, and making lefse!
Lorie loved to travel with her brothers, sisters, and in-laws in Roger’s van (coast-to-coast and border-to-border). While traveling, Lorie would never turn down an opportunity to stop at a casino! Lorie tried her hardest to treat her nieces to once-in-a-lifetime experiences when they were with her no matter what it would cost.
Roger and Lorie found their church home at Bristol Lutheran Church in the town of Bristol. She remained active in the church as long as she was able.
Lorie is survived by her husband Roger; sisters Louise “Lou” Vander Sanden of Sun Prairie, Ellen (Arland) Brown of Mabel, Minn., and Verna (Willard) Hanson of Decora, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Donna Anderson and Gloria (Leo) Bartlett, both of Sun Prairie; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.
Lorie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Arnold, Clarence, Leonard, Rueben, and Orval; and sisters, Pearl Davidson, Florence Wilmot, Arlene Hogenson, and Gladys Hageman.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, Wis. Visitation will continue from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Bristol Lutheran Church, 6835 Highway N., Sun Prairie, Wis. 53590 with a memorial service to begin at 11:00 a.m.
Memorials are appreciated to either Bristol Lutheran Church or an organization related to Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s research.
