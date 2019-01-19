BARABOO - Caroline Mildred (Cecka) Nolden, age 97, of Baraboo, passed away Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at St. Clare Meadows. Caroline was born in Thorp, on Aug. 27, 1921, to parents Edward and Mary (Kotlaba) Cecka. Caroline married Elmer Nolden on July 1, 1941, in Sauk City.
Wherever she lived she was known for her beautiful gardens. She enjoyed crossword, word search, and jigsaw puzzles. Caroline encouraged others to puzzle with her. She prepared the first St. Vincent's Thanksgiving meals at St. Josephs Catholic church in Baraboo. Caroline made many special occasion and weddings cakes.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; her parents; her two sons, Jerald and Ronald; as well as four brothers; and one sister; daughter-in-law, Glenna Nolden Rathman; friends and relatives. Caroline is survived by her children, Shirley (Darrell) Vorndran, Bev (Larry) Skwor, Cindy (Bob) Hackett, Kate (John) Crone, Tim (Kathy) Nolden; 21 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Ruth Nolden; sister, Marguerite Kelter.
The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Clare Meadows and Dr. Krszjzaniek.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, with Father Jay Poster officiating. A visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as one hour before the Mass at the church Wednesday. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.