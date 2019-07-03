PLATTEVILLE - Herman H. Nodorft, 105, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Upland Hills Health, Dodgeville. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Rev. Jeff Pedersen will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville, where military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #42 and VFW Post #5274. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the Lutheran Church of Peace. The MELBY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, PLATTEVILLE, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com
Herman was born on March 29, 1914 in Arthur, Wisconsin, the son of Frank and Rufine (Stender) Nodorft. He was united in marriage to Vera Martin in April 1941 in Platteville. She preceded him in death on May 5, 2001. He graduated from Platteville High School in 1932. Herman was drafted into the United States Army in 1942 and served in Infantry Company 11, Fifth Division. He served in Europe and was honorably discharged in 1945. After he returned home, Herman farmed in rural Belmont before retiring and moving to Platteville in 1975. Shortly thereafter, he worked for Dick’s supermarket until 1988. He was a lifetime member of the Lutheran Church of Peace. He enjoyed playing softball, cards, golf and dancing. Herman remained active playing euchre, gardening and caring for the birds until his brief hospitalization.
Herman is survived by his daughter, Sharon Swiggum; daughter-in-law, Dottie Nodorft U’Ren; foster son, Bob Wolf; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 40 great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great grandchild, and sister, Margaret Dearth. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, son, Michael Nodorft, daughters, Marilyn Moody and Virginia Bailie, sisters, Cora Nodorft, Laurina Vesaas, Anna Marie Kaiser, Helen Januss, Dorothy Green and brothers, Albert (Bud) and David Nodorft.