SUN PRAIRIE - Richard "Bird" Nitzke, 69, died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, after a long and difficult illness. He was born and raised in Green Bay and attended Premontre High School and UW-Oshkosh. He resided in Phoenix for several years, but returned to Green Bay. Later he relocated to Sun Prairie, where he worked at the Colonial Club before his retirement. He enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers, but fishing was his favorite pastime.
He is survived by his partner, Sandy Kedzierski; brother, Bill Nitzke; sister, Johanna Marquis; niece, Angela Martin; and nephew, Andrew Nitzke.
He will be remembered by friends and family as a kind and generous man willing to help anyone no matter the circumstance. He will be greatly missed.