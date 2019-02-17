REEDSBURG - Geraldine A. "Geri" Nikula died suddenly on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in her home. She was oldest of three children, born on Sept. 4, 1931, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Frank and Louise Harmeyer. During World War II, the family moved to Sauk County, as her father had a job with the Badger Ordinance Works in Baraboo. Geri finished eighth grade at Chapel Hill School, a rural school near Merrimac. Her parents bought a farm near Rock Springs when Geri started high school in Reedsburg. She graduated in 1949 and went on to attend and graduate from the Sauk County Normal School in Reedsburg.
Geri taught at Pleasant Valley School for three years, and later two years at Rock Elm School. It was at this time that Geri met and married Leo R. Nikula. Leo worked at the new Caterpillar Plant in Montgomery, Ill. Geri joined him and started furthering her education at Northern Illinois University. She earned a bachelor and master's degree from that university while teaching in Batavia, Ill.
While living in Illinois, she was very active in University Women, Business and Professional Women, and WOW. She was also active in her Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday school and taking part in a two year study of the Bible entitled the "Bethel Bible Series." Geri retired after teaching 40 years and moved back to Reedsburg shortly after her husband, Leo, had died. While living in Reedsburg, she subbed for the Reedsburg Schools for 21 years.
She is survived by her very special niece, Shelly Harmeyer, and her daughter, Amelia. She is also survived by her son and his wife, as well as two brothers. Also, many friends survive her, especially Kathy Courtney, Jolee Mockler, Dena Schara, Dee Jones and Joan Rath. Geri often said how very fortunate she was to have met such caring and supportive people that became a blessing to her in her golden years. The death of her son, Ronald D. Ulrich, and her special nephew, Todd Harmeyer, deeply saddened her life.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at ST. JOHN EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH in Reedsburg, with Pastor Beth Voigt officiating. Interment will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Rock Springs. There will be a visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, and again on Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Lutheran Church or the Reedsburg Educational Foundation toward the Leo and Geri Nikula Scholarship fund would be appreciated.
