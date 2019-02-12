Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - Dolores "DJ" Niezgoda, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Madison Pointe Senior Living. She was born on Nov. 4, 1927, in Chicago, Ill. She married Stanley Niezgoda on Aug. 25, 1951, in Chicago.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine (Mark) Klekamp; son, Glenn (Laura) Niezgoda; grandchildren, Benjamin (Lani), Amanda (Daniel), Kimberly (William), Alison and Kurt; and great-grandchildren, Isla and Byron.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Immediately following the service, everyone is welcomed to join the family for a meal at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, until 5 p.m. Dolores will be laid to rest at St. Mary's cemetery in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

A heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at Madison Pointe Senior Living and Agrace HospiceCare for their kindness and care. Memorials may be made out to Agrace HospiceCare. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

