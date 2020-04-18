Niesen, Robert J. "Bob"

WAUNAKEE / ASHTON - Robert J. "Bob" Niesen, age 83, of Waunakee/Ashton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, after a tough battle with cancer. He was born on Dec. 29, 1936, in Cross Plains, the son of William and Eva (Statz) Niesen. As a young man, he served in the Army Reserves, worked at Bowar Feed Mill and Ed Statz Builders. As a skilled carpenter, he owned and operated Niesen & Sons with his brother, Frank. They made a great team for over 20 years.
Bob worked hard, but loved to play whether it was euchre, solo, slow pitch softball, horseshoes, shuffleboard, or bowling. He enjoyed having a garden, gambling, going out for dinner on Friday nights, and having a beverage or two. Meeting Karen was the best thing to happen to him and they enjoyed over 35 years together! Bob cherished family gatherings with his kids and grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Karen (Adler Meinholz); children, Janet (Steve) Miller, Corinna (John) Schmitz, Rick Niesen, DeAnn Mohoney, Randy (Michele) Niesen, Russ (Bonnie) Niesen, Connie (Lance) Sundt, Gary (Kim) Meinholz, Marv (Karen) Meinholz, and Sue Meinholz; 29 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his in-laws, Sid Adler, Don (Donna) Adler, Gary (Mary) Adler, Mary Marks, Mitch (Barb) Adler, and Russ (Jill) Adler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Frank (Rosina) Niesen; sisters, Dolores (Donald) Dohm, Rita (Joe) Kaltenberg, Betty (Clarence) Ziegler, and infant sister, Rosemary Niesen; his brother-in-law, Rod Marks; sisters-in-law, Sherry Adler and Audrey Kuehn; and son-in-law, Jerry Mohoney.
Thank you to Karen for everything she did for Dad, to Dr. Justine Bruce for the years of care, and Agrace for their support.
Grandpa Bob kept his sense of humor to the end. When asked how he was doing, he would say "I'm still kickin, just not as high." We hope you're kicking high in heaven and sitting in your lawn chair watching traffic go by.
A private family burial was held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Ashton where he was a long-time member. A special Catholic Mass of Remembrance and reception will be announced and held at a later date.
