Niesen, Robert J. "Bob"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUNAKEE / ASHTON - Robert J. "Bob" Niesen, age 83, of Waunakee/Ashton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, after a tough battle with cancer. He was born on Dec. 29, 1936, in Cross Plains, the son of William and Eva (Statz) Niesen. As a young man, he served in the Army Reserves, worked at Bowar Feed Mill and Ed Statz Builders. As a skilled carpenter, he owned and operated Niesen & Sons with his brother, Frank. They made a great team for over 20 years.

Bob worked hard, but loved to play whether it was euchre, solo, slow pitch softball, horseshoes, shuffleboard, or bowling. He enjoyed having a garden, gambling, going out for dinner on Friday nights, and having a beverage or two. Meeting Karen was the best thing to happen to him and they enjoyed over 35 years together! Bob cherished family gatherings with his kids and grandkids.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

He is survived by his wife, Karen (Adler Meinholz); children, Janet (Steve) Miller, Corinna (John) Schmitz, Rick Niesen, DeAnn Mohoney, Randy (Michele) Niesen, Russ (Bonnie) Niesen, Connie (Lance) Sundt, Gary (Kim) Meinholz, Marv (Karen) Meinholz, and Sue Meinholz; 29 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his in-laws, Sid Adler, Don (Donna) Adler, Gary (Mary) Adler, Mary Marks, Mitch (Barb) Adler, and Russ (Jill) Adler.