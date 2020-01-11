Niesen, James (Jim)

Niesen, James (Jim)

PHOENIX, ARIZ. / DANE, WIS. - James (Jim) Niesen passed away Jan. 5, 2020 after a short illness.

He was born Sept. 22, 1944 to parents Martin and Eleanor (Uselmann) Niesen.

Survived by sons Jimmy and Shawn Niesen and stepson Michael Niesen. Siblings Betty (Ray) Greiber, Harriet Ripp, and Marietta (Virgil) Ripp.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty, son Lonnie, brother Harold, and brother-in-law Donald Ripp.

A Memorial service will be held in Phoenix, Ariz.

