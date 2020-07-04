Niesen, David H.

WAUNAKEE—On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, devoted husband, father, and grandfather David H. Niesen, passed away from complications of ALS at home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 74. He was born to parents Irma and Herman Niesen on December 21, 1945 in Madison, Wis. David graduated from Madison East High School in 1964 and enlisted in the United States Navy immediately following. David proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as an FTG3 (Fire Control Technician Striker Third Class) from 1964 to 1968 aboard the USS O’Bannon (DD-450). David retired as a Master Components Technician from NEC (National Electrostatics Corporation) in December 2019.
David married the love of his life, Phyllis (nee Osborn), on August 15, 1970. Their marriage was based on mutual support and a deep affection for each other. Their love for each other taught their children what true unconditional love looks like. They raised two children, Angela and Benjamin. David’s wife, children, and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of his kind spirit, quick wit, passion for gardening, fishing, sports, and zest for life will live on through them.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Irma (nee Meyer), his father, Herman, and sister, Marilyn (Rogeberg). He is survived by his wife Phyllis, his two children: Angela (Don) and Benjamin (Tina); five grandchildren: Jamie, Cayden, Noah, Olivia, and Brianna. David is also survived by his brothers: Don (Debbie), Denny, and Dale; his sisters: Margie, and Melanie (Julie), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He loved them all fiercely and equally.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice Care (specifically Jodie, Hannah, and Charlie) for their assistance in helping keep David comfortable in the last couple months, and their patience and kindness with him and his family.
Private services were held to honor David’s life and service in the military.
The family wishes memorial contributions be made in David’s memory to “Agrace Foundation”, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI, 53711 (www.agrace.org/donate), or “The ALS Association”, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 (www.als.org/donate).
“May the wind always be at your back and the sun upon your face. And may the winds of destiny carry you aloft to dance with the stars.”
