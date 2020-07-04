Niesen, David H.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUNAKEE—On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, devoted husband, father, and grandfather David H. Niesen, passed away from complications of ALS at home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 74. He was born to parents Irma and Herman Niesen on December 21, 1945 in Madison, Wis. David graduated from Madison East High School in 1964 and enlisted in the United States Navy immediately following. David proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as an FTG3 (Fire Control Technician Striker Third Class) from 1964 to 1968 aboard the USS O’Bannon (DD-450). David retired as a Master Components Technician from NEC (National Electrostatics Corporation) in December 2019.

David married the love of his life, Phyllis (nee Osborn), on August 15, 1970. Their marriage was based on mutual support and a deep affection for each other. Their love for each other taught their children what true unconditional love looks like. They raised two children, Angela and Benjamin. David’s wife, children, and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of his kind spirit, quick wit, passion for gardening, fishing, sports, and zest for life will live on through them.