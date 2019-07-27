COTTAGE GROVE—Sherry D. Nienstedt, age 74, of Cottage Grove, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the UW Hospital. She was born on Dec. 31, 1944, in Chattanooga, Tenn., the daughter of Arthur and Betty (Slayton) Marriott.
Sherry graduated from Green Bay Preble High School in 1962 and then attended Greenwich Connecticut School of Nursing. Following that, she received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Ill. She was united in marriage to Truman Nienstedt on Aug. 21, 1976. Her entire working career was helping others in health care. Sherry enjoyed reading and was always feeding her thirst for knowledge. She also had a passion for knitting and cross stitching in her younger years.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Truman; three sons, Andrew (Tammi) Kim, Noah (Kacey) Nienstedt and Matthew Nienstedt; two granddaughters, Jordan Kim and Sydney Kim; three grandsons, Mason Nienstedt, Dylan Kim and Liam Nienstedt; sister, Lynne (Don Green) Marriott; and brother, Mark Marriott. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Matthew Marriott; in-laws, Paul and Vivian Nienstedt; and brother-in-law, Brian Nienstedt.
In keeping with Sherry’s wishes, a private family service was held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to oxfam.org. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
