MIDDLETON - Mary Claire Niemuth, age 80, of Middleton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Mary was born on Feb. 4, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., to Donald and Berdetta Hurtgen.
Mary grew up in Middleton, Wis., and graduated from Middleton High School in 1956. From an early age, Mary was brave, determined, and kind. At the age of 16, Mary swam six miles across Lake Mendota, prompting the newspaper to dub her the "Mermaid of Lake Mendota." Later, she apprenticed as a hair dresser before opening her own salon in the 1960s. She styled hair for over 60 years enjoying the day-to-day interaction she had with her clients, many who became lifelong friends.
Mary's giving spirit was expressed over the years to the many friends and family who she welcomed into her home when they needed a new start. She loved knitting, shopping at craft fairs, and above all else, spending time watching the world go by with her family. Her giving heart will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mary is survived by her brothers, Mike (Sharon) Hurtgen and John (Marilyn) Hurtgen; her children, James (Kristi) Amelong, Julie Sipple, JoAnne Frey (Mitch Parrell), and D.J. (Christy) Niemuth; her grandchildren, Brandon Amelong, Taryn (Christopher) Green, Jennifer (B.J.) Bailey, Heidi Sipple, Shelby Frey, Cole Parrell, and Hope Niemuth; and her seven great-grandchildren. We love you to the moon and back, under the sea, around the world, and back again. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jimmy Niemuth; her sons, Richard Amelong, and Jeremy Crapp; and her granddaughter, Abigail Niemuth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Wednesday.
