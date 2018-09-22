Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON / LOWELL - James "Jimmy" Niemeyer, age 74, died Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Meriter Hospital in Madison.

Visitation for Jimmy will be at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, in Reeseville on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon, with Chris Behymer officiating. Burial will be at Lowell Cemetery.

Jimmy was born on Feb. 7, 1944, in Beaver Dam, to the late Henry and Josephine (nee: Fischer) Niemeyer. He enjoyed model railroading and was a member of both the Kettle Moraine Ballast Scorchers and the Fond du Lac Model Railroad Hobbyists. Jimmy also enjoyed viewing antique cars, trucks, and tractors.

He is survived by his siblings, Donald Niemeyer of Lowell, David Niemeyer of Horicon, and Robert Niemeyer, Beaver Dam; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Kathleen; and his sister, Shirley Ellis.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

If desired, memorials may be made to Jimmy's family and will be used for a donation to help people with disabilities.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home

Reeseville (920) 927-5502

www.KoepsellFH.com

Celebrate
the life of: Niemeyer, James "Jimmy"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.