MADISON / LOWELL - James "Jimmy" Niemeyer, age 74, died Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Meriter Hospital in Madison.
Visitation for Jimmy will be at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, in Reeseville on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon, with Chris Behymer officiating. Burial will be at Lowell Cemetery.
Jimmy was born on Feb. 7, 1944, in Beaver Dam, to the late Henry and Josephine (nee: Fischer) Niemeyer. He enjoyed model railroading and was a member of both the Kettle Moraine Ballast Scorchers and the Fond du Lac Model Railroad Hobbyists. Jimmy also enjoyed viewing antique cars, trucks, and tractors.
He is survived by his siblings, Donald Niemeyer of Lowell, David Niemeyer of Horicon, and Robert Niemeyer, Beaver Dam; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Kathleen; and his sister, Shirley Ellis.
If desired, memorials may be made to Jimmy's family and will be used for a donation to help people with disabilities.