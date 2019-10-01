MADISON—Harold Edwin “Harry” Nielsen, age 75, of Monona, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. He was born on July 29, 1944, in Madison, Wis., the son of Maurice and Esther (Hegenbarth) Nielsen.
Harry graduated from Oregon High School and proudly earned degrees from UW-Platteville and UW-Stout. He spent his entire career teaching Industrial Arts at Middleton High School.
Harry had a life-long love of basketball and of the players, coaches, officials, and staff he worked with over the years—whether he was coaching, working the shot clock, or enjoying the Final Four with friends. As he liked to say, they were all “Class Acts.”
Harold is survived by two daughters, Darla (Seamus) Nielsen Mahoney and Lisa Nielsen Agnew; sister, Carmen (Jack) Kruschek; Norwegian son, Trond Haugen; and grandchildren, Nick, Brenna, Eamon, Rory, and Miller. Harry is survived by extended family and friends, and Cheri Timpel, the mother of his daughters. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, with the Rev. Pat Siegler presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, and also from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Harry’s name to the MACC Fund or Garding Against Cancer. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
