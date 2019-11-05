TOWN OF FOUNTAIN PRAIRIE/COLUMBUS - Eugene L. "Gene" Niehoff, age 84 passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Survivors include his three sons, Robert (Carol) of Columbus, Thomas of Phillips, James (Laurie) of Fall River; four daughters, Judith (Daniel) Mann and Sandra (Robert) Pratt both of Columbus, June Niehoff of Fall River, Beverly Niehoff of Columbus; nine grandchildren, Christopher (Megan) Niehoff, Jason (Alissa) Kochaver, Jennifer (Darrin) Miller, Renee (Jason) Mann, Melissa (Steve) Wipperfurth, Sean (Katey) Pratt, Eric (Lindsey) Salzwedel, Brandon Niehoff and Tiffany (Ian) Werner; eight great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Colton Niehoff, Noelle Niehoff, Avery, Maddie, Justin and Kaleb Kochaver, Blake and Lexi Wipperfurth and Adelynn Miller; one brother, John (Jean) of Fall River; special farmer friend, Carl Benck; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Haas) in 2013. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at SAVANNA OAKS, 100 Savanna Road, Fall River. Inurnment will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Hillside Cemetery, Columbus with full military honors. Memorials may be directed to Prairie Ridge Health, Columbus Public Library or the Fall River Fire Department. A heartfelt thank you to Drs. Rolf and Sam Poser, Columbus Nursing & Rehab staff and Prairie Ridge Health for their compassionate care.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus 920-623-5850
Service information
1:00PM-4:00PM
100 Savanna Oaks Road
Fall River, WI 53932