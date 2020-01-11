Niedermeier, Mary Louise

MADISON - Mary Louise Niedermeier, resident of Madison, Wis., was killed by a drunk driver near Grand Island, Neb., on Jan. 5, 2020, at the age of 72. She had just spent two weeks celebrating the holidays with family, playing and telling stories with her grandchildren in Portland and Steamboat Springs.

Mary was born on July 30, 1947, in Athens, Ga. to Matthias and Thelma (Thoreson) Stelly. Childhood years in Kenya stimulated an early interest in diverse cultures, and subsequent life in Louisiana helped foster her passion for cooking and Cajun food. After moving to Madison, Wis., in 9th grade, she fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Bill. Their relationship grew stronger during college, even while Mary studied abroad in France and Bill completed a semester in Brazil. After graduation and marriage all in one week, their honeymoon was a full summer in a fire lookout in Glacier National Park.

Mary and Bill spent two years with the Indian Health Service in Shiprock, N.M., where they started a family and founded a lifelong fascination with the Southwest and Native American culture. After Bill’s orthopedic residency in Milwaukee, Wis., they moved to Germany for three years with their two young boys whom Mary led on volksmarches, castle explorations and travels around Europe.

