MADISON - Bill Niebuhr, 77 years old, passed away on April 15, 2019. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at SLICE'S BAR, 2417 Pennsylvania Ave., Madison. All are welcome.
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
ARLIE MUCKS DIES AT AGE 85; HE WAS A BADGER'S BADGER HE WAS A TIRELESS PROMOTER OF UW-MADISON, A FORMER FOOTBALL STAR AND FIGHTER PILOT.
Arlie Mucks, the indefatigable promoter of UW-Madison, a retired fighter pilot who wore Bucky Badger pajamas even on road trips and who was a hard-nosed star football player before the days of face-masks on helmets, died Saturday at the age of 85.
