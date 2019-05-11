Try 3 months for $3

MADISON - Bill Niebuhr, 77 years old, passed away on April 15, 2019. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at SLICE'S BAR, 2417 Pennsylvania Ave., Madison. All are welcome.

