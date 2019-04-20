MADISON - Bill Niebuhr, 77 years old, passed away on April 15, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Madison. He was born on Oct. 15, 1941, the son of Eugene and Bernice Niebuhr. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked at numerous area locations.
Bill is survived by his loving companion, Patricia Grumke; brother, Robert (Ginger) Niebuhr; sister, Beverly (Mike) Nalty. His nieces and nephews and their children; Pat's sons, Mike (Sarah), Dennis (Kathi), Dan (Barbara) and their children; and very special friends, Skip and Donna Peterson. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marlys Trinkle.
Per Bill's request there will be no funeral. A special gathering will be held at a later date.