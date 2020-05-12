Nickeson, Virginia Helen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Virginia Helen Green Nickeson, age 95, of Madison, formerly of Monona and the Town of Dunn, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at The Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa.

Virginia, the daughter of third generation farmer, Freeman Asher Green and Agnes (Stondall) Green was born in March of 1925, on the family farm. As family history tells, there was a blizzard that day with Doctor Keenan arriving on horseback to deliver Virginia. Determined to do things her way from the very beginning, Virginia began school at age four at the Lakeside One Room School House as she had been showing up there every day since age three.

While in high school, she worked as a proofreader for the Stoughton Hub. After graduating from Stoughton High School in 1942, Virginia became a dental assistant to Dr. Dreher in Madison. Also, as a young adult, Ginny went to work for the Yost Department store.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

While living in Madison, Ginny met Lt. Richard S. Nickeson. They married on Jan. 22, 1944, in Suffield, Conn. He predeceased her in 1996. Together they raised three daughters: Sandra, Holly and Linda. Ginny was a stay-at-home mom until the youngest was in college.