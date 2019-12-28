Nicholson, Michael Scott

MIDDLETON / MADISON - Michael Scott Nicholson, age 51, passed away at his home in Madison on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. He was born on Nov. 18, 1968, in Madison, the son of Michael and Carol (Eslinger) Nicholson. Scott lived in Middleton and Madison for his entire life. He graduated from Middleton High School and then attended the UW. He sold life insurance and investments, then joined Wisconsin Mutual as a claims adjuster. Most recently, he worked at Costco.

Scott was an avid sports fan with a special interest in baseball. He played Home Talent for Cross Plains and then coached little league for many more years there. He was always the one doing the goofy things at family functions, which earned him the title of “Uncle Buck.” Scott will be dearly missed by all of us.

Scott is survived by his parents, Carol and Mike; sisters, Jennifer (Kent) Gutzmer and Becky (Aaron) Whaley; nephews, Will Gutzmer, Seth Gutzmer, Mathew Gutzmer, Jack Whaley, Owen Whaley and Grant Whaley; along with aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Imbert and Shirley Eslinger and Jean Nicholson; and his beloved dog, Magnum.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

