Nicholson, Gary D.

Gary was called to his career path in Social Work as a teen, working summers at Timber Trails Camp for disabled children. It was here he developed the capacity for deep compassion and a unique ability to touch people wherever they may be in life. Gary graduated from UW Whitewater and received his master’s in Social Work from California State University in Fresno. He began his service to the state of Wisconsin in 1967 at the Department of Health and Family Services in Green Bay. In 1970, he transferred to Eau Claire, holding various positions. In 1994, Gary was appointed Area Administrator, working with his staff for counties in western Wisconsin. He retired in 1999 after an outstanding career of 33 years. Gary had a passion for outdoor life as well as for personal growth. He took pleasure introducing others (especially his grandchildren) to the qualities of life through communing with nature; be it canoeing through the Boundary Waters (20+ trips) or living out his passion for skiing in the Rocky Mountains. He and Pat wintered in Silverthorne, Colo., where he was a member of Copper Mountain’s “Over the Hill Gang” for 15 years. He was a friend of Bill W for 42 years. Gary was a special person to many. His personality drew people in and he freely gave of himself to others. He understood what was important in life and lived his life this way; he didn’t take himself too seriously, had a strong work ethic but also upheld a “play ethic”, took time for others and gave what he had to give to anyone who needed it. The term “larger than life” sounds arrogant and Gary was far from that, but if your life and the way you lived it positively influenced those around you for the better then “larger than life” seems to fit Gary Nicholson. His family finds solace in the fact that Gary absorbed more of life in his 79 years than most people could ever hope for. He went out with a full tank, still giving his love to all around him.