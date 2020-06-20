Nicholson, Carolyn Jean (Nelson)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STOUGHTON - Carolyn Jean (Nelson) Nicholson, age 84, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Stoughton Hospital.

She was born on Sept. 30, 1935, in Deerfield. She was the middle child of William and Bernice (Bergholz) Nelson. Carolyn graduated valedictorian of her class at Deerfield in 1953. She married her high school sweetheart and love her life, William Fredrick Nicholson on March 20, 1954. She worked for Royle Printing in Deerfield, then became a superb mother.

Carolyn enjoyed quilting and helped to make many of the Syttende Mai quilts. She loved to laugh, and bake. Her pumpkin pies and cutout cookies always disappeared fast. She loved to read, do puzzles, or sit back and watch her family.

Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Janice (James) Bradley of Madison and Rosalie (Steve Edge) Sherwood of Green Bay; son, Steven (Georgean) Nicholson of Stoughton; eight grandchildren, Hannah and Sarah Bradley, Holly, Joshua (Jill), Amanda and Jonathan Swangstu, and Alicyn and William Nicholson; three great-grandchildren, Isabel, Shiyanne and Kaia; close family friends, Ron and Linda Hanson of Janesville; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, William and David.

The family would like to thank the Stoughton Hospital for their excellent care. No formal services were held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

