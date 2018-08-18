WAUNAKEE / MADISON—Robert Earl Nichols, age 90, departed this world with a twinkle in his eye on Aug. 15, 2018. Bob was born Sept. 24, 1927, in Waukesha, to Augusta Katzner and Arthur Nichols. Augusta Katzner later married Albert Zick. He became Bob’s father at an early age, raising him as his own.
Bob was found to have a hearing impairment at an early age. He attended the Delevan School for the Deaf where he completed his apprenticeship in printing. He was active in football and basketball at the Delevan School. His love of sports included the Badgers and Green Bay Packers. He met his talented and energetic wife, Philippa Farwell, at a basketball game and they quickly became an item. Bob married Phippy on Oct. 15, 1955. Bob and Phippy moved to Madison from Darian, Wis. He became the proud father of Robert Bruce and Kristi Jane.
In Madison, Bob worked for various printing companies for five years, and eventually found his work home, at Kramer Printing where he stayed for 34 years. When he and Phippy retired, they bought a customized van and traveled the country visiting friends and relatives. They also traveled to Mexico and Canada. They were both active in the deaf community and Bob served as president of the Madison Association of the Deaf. Both he and Phippy were active members of the Silent Lutheran church, later known as Our Savior Deaf Lutheran Church, where there was a dedicated sense of community working together.
Bob loved to spend time in the gardens around his house and making home improvements. He enjoyed bowling with friends, and later assisted Phippy with cooking. He and Phippy were an artistic team, Phippy designed cards, cook books and other creations and Bob proudly printed all the materials that came his way.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Kristi Nichols Kading (Scott); a brother, Eric (Gloria) Zick; and a sister, Lorna (Jody Kasperski) Zick. He is further survived by many nieces; nephews; other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Philippa; son, Robert Bruce; siblings, Ilah (Fred) Plehn, Lyle (Margie), Raymond Nichols, Elmer Nichols, Dorothy (Darvin), Sjoberg, and Donna (Jim) Winn.
We would like to thank all those who have supported and cared for Bob over the years.
A celebration of life will take place at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 North Sherman Ave, Madison, on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. A visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Goodman Community Center or Our Savior Deaf Lutheran Church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257