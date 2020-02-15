Nichols, Pamela M. "Pam"

BROOKLYN - Pamela M. "Pam" Nichols, age 58, of Brooklyn, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. She was born on Oct. 6, 1961, in Jesup, Ga., the daughter of Horace and Nancy (Anderson) Minchew.

Pamela graduated from Wayne County High School in 1979. She received her bachelor's degree from Liberty University and her Master of Arts in Teaching from East Carolina University. Pamela married John Nichols on Aug. 9, 1986, at Jesup First Free Will Baptist Church in Jesup, Ga.

Pam was an avid reader and enjoyed tutoring children in math, reading, and other studies. She also liked to share with others about Jesus and His teachings. Pamela liked to spend time outdoors, hiking and breathing in the fresh air. She loved gardening and made blackberry jam from the wild berries that she picked in summer. Pam spent time learning about other languages and cultures and was especially interested in Indian culture and politics. She was an animal lover, and loved spending time with her loyal canine companion, Ulfred, who was always by her side.

Pamela is survived by her husband, John; son, Kyle (Arielle) Nichols; granddaughter, Eleanor Mae Nichols; mother, Nancy; sister, Phyllis (Guy) Griffis; and brother, Kevin Minchew. She was preceded in death by her father, Horace Minchew.

Pam will be cremated privately on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at her home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care 1150 Park St. (608) 835-4590

