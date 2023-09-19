Nichole Christine Reschke

Sept. 30, 1977 - Sept. 3,2 023

The lord giveth (job 1:21) our blessed daughter Nichole Christine Reschke September 30 1977, born to proud parents Steven R. Reschke and Yvonne (Bonnie) Norton, Stainbrook.

The lord taketh on September 3, 2023, at the age of 45, with Nichole's family by her bedside in Bellin Hospital Green Bay, WI.

Nichole worked various jobs in Beaver Dam, Fox Lake, Mayville, and Milwaukee, WI. From factory skills to food, to delivering Tupperware, Avon and Party Light, the "Hostest with the Mostest!"

A very active social butterfly with a huge witty sense of humor. When her last daughter was three, Nichole decided to go to Bryant & Stratton College and received her Associate degree in Paralegal on May 8, 2015. As her five children ages 17-11 started more activities in Milwaukee schools she decided to cut back on working outside of the home.

Her interests were crafts like diamond arts, jigsaw puzzles, playing cribbage, which she learned from her Grandma Norton, and family aunts as well as her mom. She enjoyed board games with her children as a family night.

Nichole was the biggest fan at her son's baseball, football, and basketball games. She participated in raffles and fund raisers for the team tournaments. Her knowledge and memory was remarkable when it came to the Packers! She knew every player's number and their positions in the game. "Go Packers".

As a daughter, sister, mother, aunt, great-aunt, and true friend to many; Nichole is survived by her parents, Steven and Diane Reschke of AL, Dave and Bonnie (Norton) Stainbrook of Beaver Dam, WI; her brother, Gregory and wife Sandy Reschke Green Bay, WI; sister, Denise Reschke of Beaver Dam, WI; and stepbrother, David and Audrey (Burrow) Gallenbeck of Beaver Dam, WI. Her five children: Xavier and Bailey Bennett, Gregory and Autumn Frahm, Andy and her significant other, Maxwell Cottrill. Nichole was an aunt to: Carissa A., and Steven J. Reschke, Ava G. Herbst, Sabastian W. Gallenbeck; great-aunt to, Torsten David (Reschke) Shanke.

Norton: aunts and uncles- Carol and Jack Lucas, CA, Dorthy Francois, WI, Georgia Cummins, WI, aunt (Godmother) Patricia and Mike Walters, WI, Barb and Bill Mielke IL, Ronnie and Sandy Norton, WI; Terry and Linda Norton, CA, aunt Hilda, WI, aunt Barb J. (Reschke) and uncle Dan Corcoran MN.

Preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Lorance and Natalie (Minskey) Reschke, Lewis and Florence (Burton) Norton. Reschke Uncles - uncle Ronnie Reschke. Norton Aunts and Uncles - Lewis Norton, Larry Francois, Donald and Becky, Gene and Jane, June and Kenny Madritsch, Bob and Maralyn, Kay and Dave McGuffin; cousins - Tomas Norton, David, Jr. McGuffin, Paul Cummins. Best friend that passed away in the Joplin Missouri tornado, Tammy Campbell.

The cremation has taken place, a memorial along with Nichole's birthday celebration, will take place on her birth date, September 30, 2023 from 12:30 PM until park closes. Lakeside Oven Island, North Pavilion, Lake Side Park, Fond du Lac, WI 54935. The shelter is semi-enclosed. Events: Eulogy service by pastor Hudson at 12:30PM via remote live stream . . . and various tributes to follow. Sandwiches catered by Jimmy John Subs with fellowship by all in attendance.

There are three softball diamonds, fishing and miscellaneous playground equipment available.