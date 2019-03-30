MADISON - Judge Gerald C. "Buzzy" Nichol, passed away on March 17, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born on July 9, 1935, and raised in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. A very special human being, Buzzy devoted his life to others through his love of family, friends, the practice of law, community service, Dane County Bar Association, Big Brothers, Blessed Sacrament Church, Luke House, Rubin for Kids, Safe Harbor, Madison Area Youth Soccer Association and the Blue Line Club, and of course, hockey, golf and cribbage.
After marrying the love his life, Dr. Kathryn Piziali, and graduating law school, he set down roots in Madison with his new bride and mother-in-law, Rose Piziali under one roof. Together they started a family and raised three children, Peter, Ellie and Wil, as Buzzy became a well-respected attorney.
When the stress of the job forced a career change, he became a circuit court judge revered for his fairness, mediation skill and devotion to law. He invested every deed with a sense of balance, fairness and justice, all the while maintaining a self-deprecating humor typical of his "YUPer" roots. He was kind, gentle, bright and loving with too many friends to count, and he touched many lives.
In later years when his heart, and ultimately his lungs failed him, his spirit remained undiminished and continued to grow. If you'd ask how he was doing, he would say "Well, I'm better than you." He was sure to say "every day is a gift," and that he was a "lucky guy." His family members all feel a void in his absence and the loss of his mischievous smile.
He is survived by his wife Dr. Kathryn Nichol; three children, Dr. Peter Nichol (Dr. Maria Fabbrocini, Alessandro and Federico), Ellie (Michael) Willis and Wil Nichol (Elyse Odgren); his two sisters, Pat Fittante and Geraldine Davidson; and a legacy of friendships and service to others imploring all to "sow more than we reap."
A memorial Mass will be held on May 11, 2019, at BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH in Madison. His children will speak beginning at 11:30 a.m. The Mass will run from 12 noon until 1 p.m. followed by a reception in the ATRIUM ROOM of the MADISON CLUB from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Please no flowers, but donations in his honor can be made to Rubin for Kids, http://www.rubinforkids.org/donate-now; or, Safe Harbor, http://www.safeharborhelpskids.org/p/donate-now.html; or, the American Academy of Pediatrics Friends of Children's Fund, https://secure2.convio.net/aap/site/Donation.