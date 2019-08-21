WAUNAKEE—Mutu M. Ngai passed away unexpectedly on August 13, 2019, while at home. He was 68 years old. Mutu was born in Laurel, Miss. on November 14, 1950, to Nellie (Edwards) Harris and Roscoe M. Hardaway, Sr.
In his youth, Mutu was a talented athlete. Throughout his life, he has been an advocate for social justice. He was also a prolific and gifted writer.
Mutu is survived by his mother, Nellie Harris of Madison; and daughter, Nellieyah Ngai, of Madison. He has two maternal sisters, Attorney Barbara Franks (Waunakee) and Lori Allen (Waukesha). He is also survived by six maternal brothers, Robert Edwards, James Edwards, Rick Harris, Darryl Harris, Timothy Harris and Tony Caldwell. Mutu will be dearly missed by all.
A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 2109 Luann Lane, Madison 53713.